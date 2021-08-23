StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $52,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

