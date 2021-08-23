Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $92.57 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Storj has a market capitalization of $444.70 million and approximately $92.57 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

