StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period.

DPG opened at $14.43 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

