StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 135,298 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

