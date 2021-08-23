Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.07 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $74,129.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

