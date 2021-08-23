Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

