Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $86,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

