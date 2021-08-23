Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $75,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

