Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 595,083 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of News worth $73,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 140.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.10 on Monday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

