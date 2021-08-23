Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17,693.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Carlisle Companies worth $74,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $206.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

