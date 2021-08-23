Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $78,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,377,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

