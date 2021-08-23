Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,568 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

NYSE:TYL opened at $472.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

