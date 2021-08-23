Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $97.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.34 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,354. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $936.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

