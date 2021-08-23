Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 276,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,852. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

