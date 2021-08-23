SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,815. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

