Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 244.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Sunworks worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 6,038.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 443,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunworks by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUNW opened at $7.49 on Monday. Sunworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

