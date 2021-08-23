SVB Leerink Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $148.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.21.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.