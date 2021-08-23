Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.94. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.