Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $160.96 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

