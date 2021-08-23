Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $938,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE TAK opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.