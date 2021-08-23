Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.53. 2,829,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.76. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

