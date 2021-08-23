TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 2730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,529,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
