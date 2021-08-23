TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 2730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,529,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

