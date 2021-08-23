Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.55. Tata Motors shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 11,684 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTM. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.