Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.55. Tata Motors shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 11,684 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TTM. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
