Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 8,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Specifically, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

