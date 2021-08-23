TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 520,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,401. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$57.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.65.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $166,785.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

