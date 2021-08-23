TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,308 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

