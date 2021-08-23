Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 8.1% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 31,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,178,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

