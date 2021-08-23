Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 968,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 755.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

