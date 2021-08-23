Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,896 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 607,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,408. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.