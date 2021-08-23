TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.