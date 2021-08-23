The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

AZEK stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. Research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.