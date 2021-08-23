The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNS stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

