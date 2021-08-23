The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.