The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,801,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

