The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.64.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

