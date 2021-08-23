The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SPXCF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

