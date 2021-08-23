The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,761. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $418.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.