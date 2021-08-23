The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney Sells 14,300 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.87. 46,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.