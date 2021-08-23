The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 138,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

