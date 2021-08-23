The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,330.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Trade Desk by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

