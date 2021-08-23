ThreeFold (TFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,692.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $4,692.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00094195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

