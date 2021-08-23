Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $41.50 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.90 or 0.00486996 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

