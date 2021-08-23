Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.67.

TWMIF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

