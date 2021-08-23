Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s (TWM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

