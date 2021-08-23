Tierion Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.20 or 0.00813621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Tierion Profile

TNT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

