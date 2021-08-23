TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Reaches $425,346.98

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $425,346.98 and approximately $431.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.