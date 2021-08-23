Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $97.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $115.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

