Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $53.03 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $49.79 or 0.00101435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00159931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.46 or 0.99709550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01011598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.23 or 0.06745359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,947 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars.

