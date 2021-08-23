Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $25.00 on Monday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

