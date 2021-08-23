TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $595.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.86. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

